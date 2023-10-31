UP: Artists From Around The World To Join 'Deepotsava' Program In Ayodhya

Photo for representation | ANI

Lucknow: The Deepotsava program at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh will have global participation this year. Artists from four countries and 24 states are likely to perform Ram Katha in the Deepotsava this year.

The cultural troops from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Singapore and Russia would arrive in Ayodhya next week to participate in the Deepotsava. Besides the artists from UP, Rajasthan, Gujrat and a few other states would also perform Ram Katha during the Deepotsava on November 8.

Event will witness mass participation of artists

The spokesperson of the UP Government informed that 2500 artists from foreign countries and different states of India have confirmed their participation in the cultural programmes being organized during Deepotsava. The troops from various states and countries would perform Ram Leela at Ayodhya.

Ayodhya Deepotsava programme

It may be mentioned that the Deepotsava programme at Ayodhya was started in 2017 after Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister of UP. Since then the UP Government has been organizing it every year. The Deepotsava has been making a world record every year in terms of the number of earthen lamps being lit at one place.

The officials of the tourism department informed that on the day of Deepotsava 11 colorful processions would be taken out in Ayodhya from various places. In this procession the whole story of Lord Ram would be shown live. This year 21 lakh earthen lamps would illuminate the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya.