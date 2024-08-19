UP: Angry Husband Cuts Wife’s Nose After She Insists On Going To Her Maternal Home To Tie Rakhi To Her Brother In Hardoi; Shocking Visuals Surface

X

A man chopped off his wife’s nose after she insisted on going to her maternal home to tie Rakhi to her brother in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi on Sunday.

As per reports, the woman was admitted to the hospital, soon after the incident, in critical condition from where she was transferred to the trauma centre in Lucknow.

In a video, the woman narrated her ordeal and accused her husband of chopping her nose off. She can be heard saying that she does not want to live anymore. She also stated that she wants an action against her husband.

As per reports, the man, identified as Rahul, a resident of Baniyaani Purwa had a scuffle with his wife Anita after she asked to go to her maternal home in Behatagoku on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The matter escalated to a point where the angry husband chopped his wife’s nose.

Hearing the woman scream and finding her lying in a pool of blood, her bother-in-law admitted the 25-year-old Anita in critical condition to Hardoi Medical College from where she was moved to Lucknow Trauma Centre.

As the video of the injured woman went viral on social media, Hardoi police in a post on X said that the matter is under investigation and necessary action would be taken.

“Regarding the referenced case, the Inspector in Charge (Rural) has been directed to investigate and take necessary action,” said Hardoi police on X.

संदर्भित प्रकरण के संबंध में प्रभारी निरीक्षक को0 देहात को जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Hardoi Police (@hardoipolice) August 19, 2024

The woman, as per reports, said that her husband often fights with her and as a result of that she had gone to her mother’s home. However, she had come back four days ago and was again planning to go on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.