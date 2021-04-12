UP: Allahabad HC rejects former BSP MP and mafia don Dhananjay Singh's bail plea, orders him to surrender within 14 days

Lucknow: The former BSP MP and mafia don Dhananjay Singh got a jolt on Monday when the Allahabad High Court rejected his petition for anticipatory bail and quashing of FIR against him and directed him to surrender within 14 days.
The mafia don is an accused in sensational Ajit Singh murder case and is carrying a reward of Rs 25,000. Last month, he had dramatically surrendered at MP-MLA Court in Prayagraj in another case after canceling his bail bond. After getting bail, he again went underground to evade arrest by the Lucknow Police.
His Counsels had filed a petition at the Allahabad High Court seeking anticipatory bail and quashing of FIR against him. After hearing arguments, Allahabad High Court rejected his plea for granting anticipatory bail and quashing FIR and ordered Dhananjay to surrender within 14 days.
The High court bench, however, said that Dhananjay may apply for bail after surrender.
After the HC order, the Lucknow Police are now seeking legal advice to declare him and four others as absconders to mount pressure on them to surrender. They all are accused in the murder of Ajit Singh, another gangster from Mau.
Ajit Singh was the main witness in BSP MLA Sarvesh Singh alias Seepu murder case. Seepu was gunned down by rivals in 2013 and Dhananjay Singh is one of the accused. Ajit was gunned down by sharp shooters of Dhananjay in Lucknow on January 6.
Investigating the case, the Lucknow Police have added name of a gangster of Western UP Sunil Rathi in Ajit Singh murder case for providing a shooter. He is being brought to Lucknow on remand for interrogation.