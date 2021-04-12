UP: Allahabad HC rejects former BSP MP and mafia don Dhananjay Singh's bail plea, orders him to surrender within 14 days

Lucknow: The former BSP MP and mafia don Dhananjay Singh got a jolt on Monday when the Allahabad High Court rejected his petition for anticipatory bail and quashing of FIR against him and directed him to surrender within 14 days.

The mafia don is an accused in sensational Ajit Singh murder case and is carrying a reward of Rs 25,000. Last month, he had dramatically surrendered at MP-MLA Court in Prayagraj in another case after canceling his bail bond. After getting bail, he again went underground to evade arrest by the Lucknow Police.

His Counsels had filed a petition at the Allahabad High Court seeking anticipatory bail and quashing of FIR against him. After hearing arguments, Allahabad High Court rejected his plea for granting anticipatory bail and quashing FIR and ordered Dhananjay to surrender within 14 days.