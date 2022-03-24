UP: Akshay Kumar & Kangana Ranaut to attend Yogi Adityanath oath taking ceremony? Here's what we know

Lucknow: On Friday, Yogi Adityanath will be sworn in as Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister in the capital Lucknow, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest.

Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief JP Nadda will also attend the mega event. All present and past BJP state Chief Ministers have also been invited. Several Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and Boney Kapoor, have also received invitations.

Preparations are being made for thousands of guests, including high profile leaders and businesspeople, who are expected to attend.



After series of meetings and discussion for about a fortnight, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has given a final shape to the new government in Uttar Pradesh.

The ceremony will be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow at 4 pm on March 25. The stadium is to be used for the cricket tournament IPL this year.



The team of the recently released film 'The Kashmir Files" has also been invited. Actor Anupam Kher and director Vivek Agnihotri are expected to attend the mega event.

About 2,000 chairs have been set up which will be occupied by BJP workers. Along with the chairs, stadium chairs will also be occupied by BJP workers from across UP and all over India who will attend the event.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 03:39 PM IST