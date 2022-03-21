UP: Akhilesh Yadav takes swipe at BJP, shares picture of animal from Purvanchal Expressway

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday evening took to Twitter and shared a picture of an animal, presumably a deer, from the Purvanchal Expressway. Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi, "Go carefully on the Purvanchal Expressway…your four-wheeler might come across a four-legged animal (sic)."

The 341-km Purvanchal Expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year.

The expressway starts from village Chaudsarai, district Lucknow located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and ends at village Hydaria located on National Highway number 31, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border.

It is a six-lane expressway that can be expanded to eight lanes in future.

Constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is going to give a boost to the economic development of eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur, PMO said.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav had earlier also taken a swipe at the BJP. He had posted a video of a bull crossing the road in front of his car. "You will meet bulls on your travels, keep going if you can. The journey is very difficult in UP, keep going if you can," he wrote in Hindi.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 09:06 PM IST