UP: Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Yogi Adityanath govt for taking oath in 'stadium built by Samajwadi Party'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a jibe at Yogi Adityanath government for conducting its oath-taking ceremony at a stadium "which was built by the Samajwadi Party".

Taking to Twitter, the former Chief Minister wrote, "Congratulations to the new government that they are taking oath in the stadium built by the Samajwadi Party. The oath should not be merely to form the government, but also to serve the people in a true sense."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yogi Adityanath today took oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second term in a mega ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also sworn in as deputy chief ministers.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to Adityanath in a ceremony also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J P Nadda.

Chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Adityanath was unanimously elected the BJP legislature party leader in UP on Thursday, after which he staked claim to form the government.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, the venue having the capacity to accommodate 50,000 people.

Suresh Khanna, Surya Pratap Sahi, Swatandra Dev Singh, Baby Rani Maurya and IAS-turned politician A K Sharma were administered oath as cabinet ministers.

BJP ally Ashish Patel of Apna Dal (Sonelal) and NISHAD party chief Sanjay Nishad also took given oath as cabinet ministers.

Jitin Prasada, who had quit the Congress to join the BJP just ahead of the polls, made it to the state cabinet.

Danish Azad Ansari has been made a minister of state. He is the lone Muslim face in the Adityanath government.

IPS-turned politician Aseem Arun, Daya Shakar Singh, Nitin Agarwal and Kalyan Singh's grandson Sandip Singh have been made ministers of state (independent charge).

The BJP-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. While the BJP got 255 seats, its allies Nishad Party and the Apna Dal (S) bagged 18.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 07:45 PM IST