UP: AIMPLB says Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is 'anti-minorities' & 'anti-Constitution'

Lucknow: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), the apex body of Muslims in the country has opposed the move of bringing in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The board general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani has said that the Constitution of India has allowed every citizen to follow his faith and live according to it. This has been included in the fundamental rights given in the Constitution. Based on it, the tribals and minorities in India have their separate personal laws.

In a press release issued by the board on Tuesday, Maulana Rahmani said it is unfortunate to see governments of UP, Uttrakhand and even the Union have been raising this issue. The sole purpose is to divert the attention of people from inflation, unemployment and other relevant issues. The board has termed it anti-minorities and against the Constitution. While condemning this move, the board has asked the Union government to refrain from introducing it.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 11:14 PM IST