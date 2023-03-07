UP: Ahead of Holi mosque in Aligarh covered to keep it from being smeared with colour | Twitter

In order to prevent colour from being smeared on it during the Holi holiday, a mosque in Aligarh was covered with tarps.

The Abdul Karim Mosque at Aligarh's most sensitive intersection, the "Halwaiyan," is covered with a tarpaulin at night on the direction of the police administration on Holi to prevent it from being splashed with colours during Holi and to ensure peace and order.

Importantly, just like the previous Holi celebrations, a covering was placed over the mosque in the sensitive location at night to prevent anyone from dousing it in colour.

What did the management say?

Haji Mohammad Iqbal from the mosque's management body said, "On the instructions of the administration, we cover the mosque with tarpaulin so that no one can throw colour or dirt in the mosque."

Aqeel Pahalwan, a resident said, "Ever since the government of Yogi Adityanath has come in Uttar Pradesh, the mosque is being covered for about 6 to 7 years. With the help of the administration, we cover the mosque so that no one throws colour or dirt."

With Holi just around the corner, celebrations for the festival have already begun.

(With inputs from agencies)