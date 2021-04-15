UP: After videos COVID-19 pyres go viral, Lucknow administration covers up crematorium with tin wall

Lucknow: After videos of a large number of coronavirus infected bodies being cremated on the banks of river Gomti went viral on social media, the Lucknow district administration has erected a tin wall surrounding Bhaisa Kund (Baikunth Dham) Crematorium in the state capital Lucknow on Thursday.

The unwarranted move has been condemned by the opposition parties as well as people of Lucknow.

“I request the UP government not to waste their time, energy and resources in cover up exercises but to control the pandemic and to save precious lives of the people. It is the need of the hour,” tweeted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in reply to district administration creating a tin wall so that no one could make a video of burning bodies.