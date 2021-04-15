UP: After videos COVID-19 pyres go viral, Lucknow administration covers up crematorium with tin wall

Lucknow: After videos of a large number of coronavirus infected bodies being cremated on the banks of river Gomti went viral on social media, the Lucknow district administration has erected a tin wall surrounding Bhaisa Kund (Baikunth Dham) Crematorium in the state capital Lucknow on Thursday.
The unwarranted move has been condemned by the opposition parties as well as people of Lucknow.
“I request the UP government not to waste their time, energy and resources in cover up exercises but to control the pandemic and to save precious lives of the people. It is the need of the hour,” tweeted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in reply to district administration creating a tin wall so that no one could make a video of burning bodies.
“What’s there to hide. It is a fact that people are dying in large numbers in Lucknow after being infected by coronavirus. It seems that the second wave of coronavirus has caught the state government off guard. It had done well to control the pandemic last year but this year it failed to act in time to break the chain. Complete lockdown is the only way to control it or the situation will go from bad to worse in view of panchayat polls and people violating Covid guidelines,” says Yash Singh Parmar, a former CEO.
Active cases continued to cross 5,000 mark on the third consecutive day in Lucknow. On Thursday, 5183 new cases were detected taking the total number of active cases to over 32,000. About 22,439 active cases were reported from across the state. Every day the number of active cases is increasing by 2,000.
