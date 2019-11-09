UP after verdict: A sigh of relief for Yogi

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government managed to clear its first big litmus test by maintaining peace in the state post Ayodhya verdict. No untoward incident was reported from any of the 75 districts till the time of going to press.

It was a massive responsibility not only because Uttar Pradesh is India’s most populated state with 22 crore population but also because minorities constitute over 20 percent of its headcount. Muslim leaders, including Shia and sunni both, welcome the verdict and appealed for the calm even before the verdict.

Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in state in general and in the temple town of Ayodhya in particular. Drones, CCTV cameras, social media monitoring and ban on internet in communally sensitive districts were in place to help cops to keep law and order under check.

CM Yogi, who also doubles up as the Home minister, himself monitored situation sitting in the dial 112 (emergency number of police) along with DGP OP Singh.

All educational institutions were closed in UP from Saturday to Monday as a precautionary measure. Shops and offices were open though the crowd on the road was missing due to implementation of section 144. A few people were arrested for their controversial social media posts.

Anil Tiwari, editor of a news portal based in Lucknow, “People were fed up of this issue as it was stretched for decades for political benefits. They were in fact relaxed as the issue gets resolved by the apex court. Common man is more concerned about jobs and business losses than the temple.”

All restrictions including section 144 in the state are still in place as the government don’t want to take any chance.

The next big challenge for the Yogi government would be the construction of the Ram Temple.

“It would be a massive task as Hindutva groups will seek to fan the issue in various ways such as collection of donations for the temple. Sentiments would be fanned in a big way ahead of 2022 Vidhansabha elections,” observers say.

Another challenge would be to locate and allocate 5 acres of land in Ayodhya for the mosque, as per apex court order.