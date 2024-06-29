 UP: After Purported Video Of Alleged Illegal Cow Slaughter In Unnao Goes Viral, Police Initiate Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: After Purported Video Of Alleged Illegal Cow Slaughter In Unnao Goes Viral, Police Initiate Probe

UP: After Purported Video Of Alleged Illegal Cow Slaughter In Unnao Goes Viral, Police Initiate Probe

Unnao police took to X and responded to the post assuring that a probe has been initiated to verify the video and that further appropriate action will be taken

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
UP: After Purported Video Of Alleged Illegal Cow Slaughter In Unnao Goes Viral, Police Initiate Probe | X

Unnao: A purported video of alleged illegal cow slaughter in a butchers' ground in Unnao is doing rounds on social media. The video was uploaded by X (formerly known as Twitter) user @shubhamsinghupp who said in the post, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seen serving the mother cows, while the video of the industrial area slaughterhouse under Dahi police station in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district went viral on social media, Maharaj ji pay attention to the slaughterhouses."

Watch the video here

After the X user tagged Unnao police while posting the video, Unnao police too took to X and responded to the video assuring that a probe has been initiated into the matter. Unnao police said, "Inspector in-charge of police station Dahi was directed to take necessary action after examining the viral video."

Read Also
HP: Javed Whose Shop Was Ransacked In Nahan Arrested For Provocative Buffalo Sacrifice WhatsApp...
article-image

Meanwhile, the authenticity of the video couldn't be immediately verified, Unnao police have taken note of the viral video and investigation is launched to arrive at more details regarding the actions captured in the video.

Provocative animal sacrifice picture sparked row in Nahan, Himachal

This comes within a week after a purported video capturing an angry mob ransacking a garment shop in the presence of police over alleged animal sacrifice on Eid went viral on social media. The incident was reported in Nahan in Uttar Pradesh. The shopkeeper was later arrested for posting a buffalo sacrifice picture on account of Eid celebration in his WhatsApp status. Police cited that although he had slaughtered a legally permitted animal, the picture that was posted was gruesome and provoking.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: After Purported Video Of Alleged Illegal Cow Slaughter In Unnao Goes Viral, Police Initiate...

UP: After Purported Video Of Alleged Illegal Cow Slaughter In Unnao Goes Viral, Police Initiate...

Shocking Video! Car Crushes Toddler Playing Outside Noida House In Front of Mother; 18-Month-Old...

Shocking Video! Car Crushes Toddler Playing Outside Noida House In Front of Mother; 18-Month-Old...

World Bank Approves USD 1.5 Billion To Support India's Low-Carbon Energy Sector

World Bank Approves USD 1.5 Billion To Support India's Low-Carbon Energy Sector

Ladakh Tragedy: 5 Army Soldiers Killed In Daulat Beg Oldie As Water Level Surges During Tank...

Ladakh Tragedy: 5 Army Soldiers Killed In Daulat Beg Oldie As Water Level Surges During Tank...

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM Modi For Ignoring Voter Message; Highlights Sonia...

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM Modi For Ignoring Voter Message; Highlights Sonia...