UP: After Purported Video Of Alleged Illegal Cow Slaughter In Unnao Goes Viral, Police Initiate Probe | X

Unnao: A purported video of alleged illegal cow slaughter in a butchers' ground in Unnao is doing rounds on social media. The video was uploaded by X (formerly known as Twitter) user @shubhamsinghupp who said in the post, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seen serving the mother cows, while the video of the industrial area slaughterhouse under Dahi police station in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district went viral on social media, Maharaj ji pay attention to the slaughterhouses."

Watch the video here

UP: After Purported Video Of Alleged Illegal Cow Slaughter In Unnao Goes Viral, Police Initiate Probe#UttarPradesh #Cow #Animal #Illegal pic.twitter.com/xG5uABQsj0 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 29, 2024

After the X user tagged Unnao police while posting the video, Unnao police too took to X and responded to the video assuring that a probe has been initiated into the matter. Unnao police said, "Inspector in-charge of police station Dahi was directed to take necessary action after examining the viral video."

Meanwhile, the authenticity of the video couldn't be immediately verified, Unnao police have taken note of the viral video and investigation is launched to arrive at more details regarding the actions captured in the video.

Provocative animal sacrifice picture sparked row in Nahan, Himachal

This comes within a week after a purported video capturing an angry mob ransacking a garment shop in the presence of police over alleged animal sacrifice on Eid went viral on social media. The incident was reported in Nahan in Uttar Pradesh. The shopkeeper was later arrested for posting a buffalo sacrifice picture on account of Eid celebration in his WhatsApp status. Police cited that although he had slaughtered a legally permitted animal, the picture that was posted was gruesome and provoking.