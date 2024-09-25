UP Accident: 2 Dead, 1 Injured After Two Trucks Collide On Tanda Banda National Highway; Visuals Surface

Image From The Spot Of The Accident | X @janabkhan08

Amethi: A horrific road accident occurred near the Mamta Steel factory on the Tanda Banda National Highway here on Wednesday morning after two speeding trucks collided with each other.

Both truck drivers died on the spot, however, the dead body of one driver is still trapped in the truck, as per information from the police. A co-driver in the truck, who was seriously injured has been admitted to the Bhetua CHC for treatment, the police added.

About Another Incident

On September 21, an elderly couple was mowed to death in a hit-and-run incident outside the Anandeshwar Shiv Temple in Kanpur, the police said.

The incident took place approximately at 5 am when a driver visiting the temple struck the couple who were sleeping near the temple premises. Local residents reported that the accident took place just after dawn.

#WATCH | Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: ADCP Kanpur Mahesh Kumar says, "Outside the premises of Anandeshwar Mandir a car mowed down two persons who were sleeping...The driver of the car absconded from the spot...Both bodies have been sent for the post-mortem...CCTV cameras are being… pic.twitter.com/3a243gXxfy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 21, 2024

Police officials confirmed that both victims were sent for a post-mortem examination, and they are currently reviewing CCTV footage from cameras located around the temple complex. Authorities said they are hopeful that the footage will aid in quickly identifying and apprehending the driver responsible for the tragedy.

Statement Of Mahesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Of Police, Kanpur

"At 5 AM this morning outside the Parmat Temple, a car reversed and struck two people who were sleeping. Upon realizing what had happened, the driver fled the scene. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and we are reviewing the CCTV footage," said Mahesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanpur.

Nirbhay Shrivastava, a security personnel with the local administration, stated, "We usually stop cars from entering, but some people insist on getting in. Last night, a car managed to drive in, and while it was reversing, it hit a couple who were begging. The couple was around 85 or 86 years old."