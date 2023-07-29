UP: 80-Year-Old Mirzapur Woman Burnt Alive After Touching High-Tension Wire; Horrific Incident Caught On Camera

Twitter

In a shocking incident, an elderly woman was burnt alive after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in Uttar Pradesh’ Mirzapur on Saturday afternoon.

As per news report, the 80-year-old woman was standing on the balcony of her house, calling her grandson when she came under the grip of the 11,000 voltage high-tension wire and was electrocuted . Soon after the incident, the relatives of the woman pointed towards the negligence of the electricity department.

The purported video of the incident posted on social media has captured the exact horrific moment when the elderly got burnt alive and died on the spot. The shocking video is now going viral on social media.

Woman's family had demanded removal of the wire several times

As per reports, the family members of the woman had complained about the high tension wire several times in the past, demanding its removal, however, the authority did not pay attention to their requests.

After the death of the woman, family members raised slogans in front of the police station. They have also registered a complaint against the officers and employees of the electricity department, and demanded murder charges against the guilty.

Rabupura police station in charge, talking about the shocking incident said that dead body of the woman has been taken into custody and sent for postmortem. Action will be taken based on the complaint registered by the family members.