e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: 8 people died, 25 injured in private bus-truck collision in Lakhimpur Kheri

UP: 8 people died, 25 injured in private bus-truck collision in Lakhimpur Kheri

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of the lives. He has further directed the officials to immediately reach the spot and conduct the rescue operation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
UP: 8 people died, 25 injured in private bus-truck collision in Lakhimpur Kheri | Representative Photo

At least 8 people died, and over 25 people were injured in a private bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday.

"Several injured people have been referred to Lucknow," Sanjay Kumar, ADM, Lakhimpur Kheri, said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of the lives. He has further directed the officials to immediately reach the spot and conduct the rescue operation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Passport applicants can apply for Police Clearance Certificates online at Post Office Passport Seva...

Passport applicants can apply for Police Clearance Certificates online at Post Office Passport Seva...

UP: 8 people died, 25 injured in private bus-truck collision in Lakhimpur Kheri

UP: 8 people died, 25 injured in private bus-truck collision in Lakhimpur Kheri

PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express on Sept 30

PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express on Sept 30

COVID-19: India reports 3,615 new cases, 22 deaths in a day

COVID-19: India reports 3,615 new cases, 22 deaths in a day

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy money laundering case