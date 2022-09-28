UP: 8 people died, 25 injured in private bus-truck collision in Lakhimpur Kheri | Representative Photo

At least 8 people died, and over 25 people were injured in a private bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday.

"Several injured people have been referred to Lucknow," Sanjay Kumar, ADM, Lakhimpur Kheri, said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of the lives. He has further directed the officials to immediately reach the spot and conduct the rescue operation.

मुख्यमंत्री जी ने जिलाधिकारी और पुलिस के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को मौके पर जाकर राहत कार्य युद्धस्तर पर कराने व घायलों को तत्काल अस्पताल पहुंचाकर उनके समुचित उपचार के निर्देश दिए हैं।



उन्होंने घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना भी की है। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) September 28, 2022