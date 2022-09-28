UP: 8 people died, 25 injured in private bus-truck collision in Lakhimpur Kheri

At least 8 people died, and over 25 people were injured in a private bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday.
"Several injured people have been referred to Lucknow," Sanjay Kumar, ADM, Lakhimpur Kheri, said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of the lives. He has further directed the officials to immediately reach the spot and conduct the rescue operation.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)