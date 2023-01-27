e-Paper Get App
UP: 70-year-old man secretly marries 28-year-old daughter-in-law, picture goes viral

Friday, January 27, 2023
article-image
70-year-old man secretly marries 28-year-old daughter-in-law | Twitter/@TanveerPost
Gorakhpur: In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old man has married his 28-year-old daughter-in-law in Chhapia Umaro village, here.

Photographs of the 'couple' are now going viral on the social media.

Kailash Yadav, who works as a chowkidar at the Barhalganj police station, lost his wife 12 years ago and his third son also died sometime later.

Kailash got his widowed daughter-in-law, Pooja, married again but the wedlock did not last, after which she returned home and started living in her husband's home.

Kailash married Pooja in secret

Kailash, without informing anyone in the neighbourhood or the village, quietly married Pooja and it was only after the photograph went viral that people came to know about it.

Inspector J N Shukla of Barhalganj police station said that he had seen the photograph on the social media and would now inquire about the marriage.

