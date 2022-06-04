UP: 9 labourers killed, 19 injured in blast at chemical factory in Hapur; few feared trapped

Photo: ANI

A fire has broken out at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly, a blast had taken place in a boiler in a chemical factory in UP's Hapur district.

Hapur DM Medha Roopam said that a total of 19 labourers have been injured and nine have been killed in the explosion. She said that permission was given for manufacturing electronics goods, however, it has to be probed what really was happening.

Hapur IG Praveen Kumar had earlier informed that a total of 15 labourers were injured while eight labourers were killed in the explosion that took place at an electronic equipment manufacturing unit in Hapur.

"Injured being treated. We are probing the matter. Action will be taken against those responsible," ANI quoted Praveen Kumar as saying.

Some labourers are also feared trapped inside the factory.

Police and multiple fire engines are present at the spot and rescue operations are underway.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

"The loss of life in the unfortunate incident of boiler explosion in a factory located in Hapur district is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families. The concerned officers have been directed to conduct relief and rescue operations at a speedy pace and provide proper treatment to the injured," the chief minister tweeted.