e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: 6, including 5 minors, die due to electrocution in Bahraich district

UP: 6, including 5 minors, die due to electrocution in Bahraich district

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Choudhary said the other victims have been indentified as Sufian (12), Ilyas (16), Tabrez (16), Ashraf Ali (30), all residents of Bhaggadwa in Nanpara

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

Six people, including five minors, were killed while four sustained burn injuries after they came in contact with a high-tension wire in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 4 am in Masupur village in the Nanpara area when the villagers were taking out a procession and an iron rod kept in a cart came in contact with the wire, locals said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar told PTI that while four people were killed on the spot, one died during treatment in a hospital.

Later, another boy, Arafat (10), died in the hospital, pushing the death count in the incident to six, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Choudhary said the other victims have been indentified as Sufian (12), Ilyas (16), Tabrez (16), Ashraf Ali (30), all residents of Bhaggadwa in Nanpara, and Shafiq (12) from Malhipur in Shravasti district.

The family members of the victims have told police that they do not want post-mortem of the bodies to be conducted as no one is to be blamed for the accident, the officer said.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that the injured get proper treatment.

Read Also
Watch: Delivery man assaults security guard, in latest incident at Noida
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Sri Lankan man swims 7 nautical miles in sea to reach India coast, detained

Tamil Nadu: Sri Lankan man swims 7 nautical miles in sea to reach India coast, detained

Kolkata: Was Ayan Mondal killed because he allegedly 'blackmailed' his girlfriend?

Kolkata: Was Ayan Mondal killed because he allegedly 'blackmailed' his girlfriend?

France aims to be India's 'best partner' in defence manufacturing: French envoy

France aims to be India's 'best partner' in defence manufacturing: French envoy

Tamil Nadu government school witnesses protests over RSS meeting in campus

Tamil Nadu government school witnesses protests over RSS meeting in campus

'Muslim population should drop further': Haryana Home Minister reacts to AIMIM's Owaisi condom...

'Muslim population should drop further': Haryana Home Minister reacts to AIMIM's Owaisi condom...