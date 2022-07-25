e-Paper Get App

UP: 6 dead, over dozen injured after two buses collide on Purvanchal Expressway

The injured persons were admitted to CHC Haidergarh with those who sustained serious injuries being referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow, police said.

ANIUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 09:20 AM IST
article-image
9 killed in road accident in Nepal | File Photo

Barabanki: Six passengers died on the spot and over dozen passengers sustained injuries after a speeding double-decker bus collided with a parked double-decker bus on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Monday morning, police said.

The injured persons were admitted to CHC Haidergarh with those who sustained serious injuries being referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow, police said. The police and rescue team including ASP Manoj Pandey present on the spot, and relief and rescue work continues.

The accident happened near Narendrapur Madraha village in the Loniktra police station area.

Both the double-decker buses were going to Delhi from Sitamarhi and Supaul in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and extended condolences to the families of the victims who died in the accident.

More details awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaUP: 6 dead, over dozen injured after two buses collide on Purvanchal Expressway

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai sees 45 new cases of COVID-19 on July 24

Navi Mumbai sees 45 new cases of COVID-19 on July 24

Navi Mumbai police arrest two for stealing laptop from cars in Digha

Navi Mumbai police arrest two for stealing laptop from cars in Digha

History made: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President

History made: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President

Pope Francis set for historic apology for abuse of Canadian Indigenous children in Catholic...

Pope Francis set for historic apology for abuse of Canadian Indigenous children in Catholic...

Mumbai updates: Traffic movement on Aarey Road temporarily restricted today

Mumbai updates: Traffic movement on Aarey Road temporarily restricted today