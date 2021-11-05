e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 11:20 AM IST

UP: 5 killed in mishap on Mathura-Yamuna expressway

Mathura: At least five people were killed in a road mishap on the Mathura-Yamuna expressway on Friday morning, the police informed.

The police further informed that the accident was caused by a collision between a car and a private bus when the bus was on its way from Agra to Noida.

The bus broke the fencing when the bus driver apparently slept at the wheel. Among the dead, 4 car occupants and the bus driver died, the police added.

Police and expressway security personnel have reached the spot. Further investigation is underway.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 11:20 AM IST
