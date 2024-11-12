 UP: 4 Women Dead, Several Injured After Large Mound Of Soil Collapses In Kasganj; Visuals Surface
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
Visual From The Spot Of The Incident

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh): Four women died while several others were injured in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district after a large mound of soil collapsed on Tuesday.

As per the officials, the women had gone to collect mud to plaster their houses in Mohanpura village when a pile of soil suddenly collapsed and many women got buried in it.

Kasganj District Magistrate Medha Roopam said that a total of nine women have been brought out, out of whom four were declared dead.

Statement Of Kaganj District Magistrate Medha Roopam

"Nine women have been brought out, four of them were declared dead at the district hospital. Others are injured. The rescue operation was conducted very well here. We have checked the entire area with the help of JCB and the excavator. There is very little chance of anyone else being trapped there. NHAI's work was underway here."

article-image
article-image

"We will take action against whoever was negligent. It is being said that the women had come to get soil for their houses. We will speak with the women," she added.

Uttar Pradesh CM Takes Cognizance Of The Incident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognizance of the tragic incident. He has directed district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and ensure proper treatment for them.

The Chief Minister also expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He has also instructed district administration officials to reach the site and expedite relief efforts.

