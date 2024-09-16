UP: 4 People Killed, 5 Others Injured As Speeding Truck Crashes Into Villagers In Bhopatpur

Representative Photo |

Rajpura (Uttar Pradesh): Four people were killed while five others sustained injuries in Bhopatpur village, early on Monday morning when a speeding pickup truck crashed into villagers.

According to sources, the truck which was driven at high speed hit four individuals sitting by the roadside.

About The Victims

The victims, identified as Liladhar (60), Dharamal (40), Ompal (32), and Puran Singh (45), died on the spot.

Additionally, five other villagers from Bhopatpur sustained injures: Niranjan (30), Jamuna Singh (60), Gangaprasad (55), Omprakash (50), and four-year-old Avadesh.

They were rushed to CHC Rajpura and later admitted to Aligarh Medical College.

Sources added that the police have taken the pickup driver into custody and are completing the formalities for the deceased.

An investigation is underway.