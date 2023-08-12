 UP: 4 Killed, 9 Injured After Govt Bus Rams Into Truck In Bulandshahr; CCTV Footage Surfaces
UP: 4 Killed, 9 Injured After Govt Bus Rams Into Truck In Bulandshahr; CCTV Footage Surfaces

A bus from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), which was going to Delhi, was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction near Adauli village.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
Four people died and nine others got hurt in a crash between a government bus and a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. The accident happened on Friday afternoon. A bus from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), which was going to Delhi, was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction near Adauli village. This place is under the Kotwali Dehat police station in Bulandshahr.

The bus was from Sahibabad Depot and was traveling to Delhi from Badaun. It collided with a truck that was coming from Secunderabad. After the crash, local officials arrived quickly and took the injured people to nearby hospitals. Unfortunately, four passengers didn't survive their injuries, and nine others were hurt. The CCTV footage of the horrific incident has now surfaced on social media.

The District Magistrate of Bulandshahr, CP Singh, while talking to the media said that four people died in the accident, and nine others are hurt. The injured persons are getting treatment in nearby hospitals.

The place where the accident happened is now clear, and traffic is moving normally again.

