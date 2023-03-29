 UP: 4 arrested in Gurugram for allegedly holding colleague hostage at office
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: 4 arrested in Gurugram for allegedly holding colleague hostage at office

UP: 4 arrested in Gurugram for allegedly holding colleague hostage at office

According to the complaint filed by Bhan Singh, the victim's father, his son Yogesh works at the same finance company where Abhimanyu, Harish, Preetam, and Narender also work. He was abducted by his colleagues in the office pantry.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
UP: 4 arrested in Gurugram for allegedly holding colleague hostage at office | Representative Image

UP: Four employees of a finance company in Gurugram have been arrested for allegedly holding a colleague hostage and demanding Rs 5 lakh as extortion from his father.

According to the complaint filed by Bhan Singh, the victim's father, his son Yogesh works at the same finance company where Abhimanyu, Harish, Preetam, and Narender also work. Yogesh was allegedly held hostage in the office pantry by the accused after he was unable to return a portion of the money borrowed from them. Yogesh claimed that the accused demanded the money from him and when he failed to return it, they held him hostage and asked him to bring the money to the office that day.

Accused detained and charged under several offences

Yogesh called his father and informed him of the situation, and the father immediately informed the police. A police team conducted a raid and rescued Yogesh from the pantry of the office. The accused were detained from the spot and taken to the police station. The police later arrested all four accused on charges of wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement, and extortion under the Indian Penal Code.

Following their arrest, the accused were later released on police bail after they joined the investigation. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The incident highlights issues over workplace harassment

This incident once again highlights the issue of workplace harassment and extortion, which can cause emotional and financial distress to the victims. It is important for companies to have strict policies in place to prevent such incidents and to take strict action against those who engage in such behavior. In addition, individuals should be vigilant and report any such incidents to the authorities immediately. It is crucial for law enforcement agencies to investigate such cases thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Read Also
Video of spiritual jamming session by youths outside Gurugram cafe goes viral (watch)
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Setback for Jagan Reddy as Supreme Court refuses to stay HC order on new Andhra capital at Amaravati

Setback for Jagan Reddy as Supreme Court refuses to stay HC order on new Andhra capital at Amaravati

India records 2,151 fresh COVID-19 cases in single day; highest in 5 months

India records 2,151 fresh COVID-19 cases in single day; highest in 5 months

As SC provides relief to Ukraine, China returned students, NMC's new internship rule troubles FMG...

As SC provides relief to Ukraine, China returned students, NMC's new internship rule troubles FMG...

Lakshadweep NCP leader Mohammed Faizal's Lok Sabha membership restored amid row over Rahul Gandhi's...

Lakshadweep NCP leader Mohammed Faizal's Lok Sabha membership restored amid row over Rahul Gandhi's...

UP: 4 arrested in Gurugram for allegedly holding colleague hostage at office

UP: 4 arrested in Gurugram for allegedly holding colleague hostage at office