UP: 4 arrested in Gurugram for allegedly holding colleague hostage at office | Representative Image

UP: Four employees of a finance company in Gurugram have been arrested for allegedly holding a colleague hostage and demanding Rs 5 lakh as extortion from his father.

According to the complaint filed by Bhan Singh, the victim's father, his son Yogesh works at the same finance company where Abhimanyu, Harish, Preetam, and Narender also work. Yogesh was allegedly held hostage in the office pantry by the accused after he was unable to return a portion of the money borrowed from them. Yogesh claimed that the accused demanded the money from him and when he failed to return it, they held him hostage and asked him to bring the money to the office that day.

Accused detained and charged under several offences

Yogesh called his father and informed him of the situation, and the father immediately informed the police. A police team conducted a raid and rescued Yogesh from the pantry of the office. The accused were detained from the spot and taken to the police station. The police later arrested all four accused on charges of wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement, and extortion under the Indian Penal Code.

Following their arrest, the accused were later released on police bail after they joined the investigation. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The incident highlights issues over workplace harassment

This incident once again highlights the issue of workplace harassment and extortion, which can cause emotional and financial distress to the victims. It is important for companies to have strict policies in place to prevent such incidents and to take strict action against those who engage in such behavior. In addition, individuals should be vigilant and report any such incidents to the authorities immediately. It is crucial for law enforcement agencies to investigate such cases thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Read Also Video of spiritual jamming session by youths outside Gurugram cafe goes viral (watch)