UP: 36-Year-Old Woman In Etah Poses As Dead Father's Spouse; Siphons Off ₹12 Lakh In 10 Years Through Pension

UP: In an astonishing case of deceit, a 36-year-old woman named Mohsina Parvez from Aliganj of UP's Etah district managed to dupe authorities and withdraw a family pension of Rs 10,000 per month for a staggering ten years. Pretending to be her deceased father's wife, Mohsina successfully perfomed this scheme until her own husband exposed her actions, leading to her arrest and subsequent court orders for her remand.

Accused Used Fabricated Identity

The roots of this plan trace back to the passing of Wajahat Ullah Khan, a retired revenue clerk, on January 2, 2013. At that time, his wife, Sabiya Begum, had already passed away.

Seizing upon this opportunity, Mohsina Parvez crafted a web of forged documents, presenting herself as her father's spouse. She manipulated the system to gain the necessary approvals required to access the family pension fund.

Over Rs 12 Lakh Drawn in Pension

Through her cunning ploy, Mohsina managed to siphon off a staggering sum exceeding Rupees 12 lakh in pension payments. Her actions went undetected until her marital relationship with Farooq Ali, whom she married in 2017, soured, leading to their eventual separation. Farooq was privy to Mohsina's illegal activities, yet he chose to report the matter only after their separation last year.

The initial investigation, launched by the sub-divisional magistrate's office in Aliganj, exposed Mohsina's entire plan. It was uncovered that she not only cleverly used her mother's name but even her own photograph in the pension application, successfully deceiving the authorities throughout the process. The application, endorsed by a clerk and a beat constable, eventually found its way to the district treasury for final clearance.

Case Registered Under Several Charges

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Mohsina at the Aliganj police station. She has been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), and 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant). In light of these revelations, the involvement of the officials who approved her fraudulent application is also under investigation.

Alok Kumar, the Additional District Magistrate, commented on the ongoing investigation, acknowledging significant lapses in the verification and approval process of the accused's pension application. He promised that stringent action would be taken against any staffers found guilty of colluding with Mohsina in this intricate web of deception.