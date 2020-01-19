UP: 24-year-old killed after two bikes collide in Banda

Banda (UP): A 24-year-old man died and five others sustained critical injuries after two motorcycles collided head on in Naraini area of Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Sunday.

According to Naraini station house officer Girendra Singh, the accident took place on Saturday near Jamwara village when two speeding motorcycles carrying three riders each collided.

"The deceased has been identified as Babbu Pal (24), a resident of Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, while five others sustained serious injuries," the SHO said.

None of them were wearing helmets, Singh said, adding that the injured have been hospitalised.

Pal's body has been sent for a post mortem, the officer added.