 UP: 20-Year-Old Man Held In Ballia For Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Girl, Raping Her After Taking Her To Bangalore
PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
The Ballia Police has arrested a 20-year-old man on charges of allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl and raping her. | Representative Image

Ballia: The Ballia Police has arrested a 20-year-old man on charges of allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl and raping her, officials said on Thursday.

The girl had gone to Sikandarpur town for coaching on September 3 but failed to return home.

On September 9, based on a complaint from the girl's father, a case was registered against unknown persons at the Sikandarpur police station and a probe launched, a senior official said.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said the police rescued the girl on Wednesday. The girl told the police that accused Krishna Chauhan had kidnapped her, taken her to Bangalore and raped her.

article-image

Based on the statement, the police added sections 87 (related to kidnapping) and 65 (related to rape) of the BNS and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to the case, Singh said.

Later, the police arrested the accused on Wednesday near Sikandarpur town on the information of an informant, after which he was produced in a local court which sent him to jail, he added.

