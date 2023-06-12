UP: 2 Women Charred To Death In House Fire In Ghaziabad; 9 Others Escaped Unhurt

UP: A fire broke out in a three-storey building in the Loni border area of Ghaziabad on Monday early morning. According to initial reports, 2 women lost their lives in the incident while nine others have escaped unhurt from the incident.

The injured were sent to a hospital where two women died during treatment. Prima facie, the fire broke out due to a short circuit. As soon as the information about the fire was received, 3 fire engines were sent to the spot. The work of making tents was done in the basement of… pic.twitter.com/SXh2SU1d3a — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 12, 2023

Ghaziabad Fire Department Officials spoke to the media giving details about the incident which involved the death of two women. "The injured were sent to a hospital where two women died during treatment. Prima facie, the fire broke out due to a short circuit. As soon as the information about the fire was received, 3 fire engines were sent to the spot. The work of making tents was done in the basement of the house," said Rahul Kumar, Chief Fire Officer, Ghaziabad, UP.



More details are awaited.