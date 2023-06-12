 UP: 2 Women Charred To Death In House Fire In Ghaziabad; 9 Others Escaped Unhurt
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: 2 Women Charred To Death In House Fire In Ghaziabad; 9 Others Escaped Unhurt

UP: 2 Women Charred To Death In House Fire In Ghaziabad; 9 Others Escaped Unhurt

According to initial reports, 2 women lost their lives in the incident while nine others have escaped unhurt from the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
article-image

UP: A fire broke out in a three-storey building in the Loni border area of Ghaziabad on Monday early morning. According to initial reports, 2 women lost their lives in the incident while nine others have escaped unhurt from the incident.

Ghaziabad Fire Department Officials spoke to the media giving details about the incident which involved the death of two women. "The injured were sent to a hospital where two women died during treatment. Prima facie, the fire broke out due to a short circuit. As soon as the information about the fire was received, 3 fire engines were sent to the spot. The work of making tents was done in the basement of the house," said Rahul Kumar, Chief Fire Officer, Ghaziabad, UP.


More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Train Accidents In India: 42.86% Of Accidents Attributable To Error In Working By Railway Staff,...

Train Accidents In India: 42.86% Of Accidents Attributable To Error In Working By Railway Staff,...

UP: 24-Year-Old Model Dies, 1 Other Injured After Lighting Truss Falls During Fashion Show In...

UP: 24-Year-Old Model Dies, 1 Other Injured After Lighting Truss Falls During Fashion Show In...

No Train To Halt At Bahanaga Bazar Station As CBI Seals Station, Seize Log Book, Relay Panel

No Train To Halt At Bahanaga Bazar Station As CBI Seals Station, Seize Log Book, Relay Panel

WATCH: Ahead Of PM Modi's US Visit, New Jersey Restaurant To Launch 'Modi Ji Thali'

WATCH: Ahead Of PM Modi's US Visit, New Jersey Restaurant To Launch 'Modi Ji Thali'

Tamil Nadu: Army Jawan's Wife Says Over 40 People Attacked Her, Touched Her Inappropriately; Claims...

Tamil Nadu: Army Jawan's Wife Says Over 40 People Attacked Her, Touched Her Inappropriately; Claims...