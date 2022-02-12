UP: 2 killed in boiler explosion in Bulandshahr's Sikandrabad area, rescue operation underway

At least two peopel were killed due an explosion in a boiler of a factory in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr, the police informed.

The police reached the spot on receiving information. After the debris from the explosions were removed, the police recovered two bodies from there. The incident took place at G5 factory located in Sikandrabad industrial area.

Police said that many more laborers may be buried now. A team has been called for relief work.

The people present on the spot said that the sound of the boiler explosion sound was heard up to five kilometers.

(this is a developing story)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 06:05 PM IST