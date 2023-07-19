 UP: 2 Killed, 13 Injured After Under Construction House Collapses In Bulandshahr; Visuals Surface
Fifteen persons, including five children of the same family, were buried when the lintel of an under construction house fell down on Wednesday in Uttar Pardesh's Bulandshahr.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
The accident took place in Mawai, Narsena police station area. Thirteen persons were rescued and two, seriously injured, died in the accident. | PTI

Fifteen persons, including five children of the same family, were buried when the lintel of an under construction house fell down on Wednesday in Uttar Pardesh's Bulandshahr. The accident took place in Mawai, Narsena police station area. Thirteen persons were rescued and two, seriously injured, died in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep and Dharmendra. Those who have been seriously injured have been referred to the Meerut Medical College. According to reports, the house of Harcharan Singh was being constructed. The old lintel was cast on the first floor of the house and the second floor was being constructed. At around 3 AM, the lintel put on the second floor fell on the roof of the first floor and the lintel on the first floor also crashed under its weight.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Arvind Kumar Singh, Circle Officer (CO) Bhaskar Kumar Mishra and the rescue team reached the spot and the rescue operation was carried out with the help of villagers.

