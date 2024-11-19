UP: 2 Bikers Dead, Several Injured As Dense Smog Leads To Massive Pile-Ups In Noida & Surrounding Areas; Visuals Surface |

UP: Two bikers lost their lives, and nearly three dozen others sustained injuries in multiple accidents caused by dense smog in Noida and western Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The hazardous air quality led to low visibility, triggering a series of crashes across the region. Visuals of multiple crashes taken place in the region have surfaced on the internet.

A truck collided with another due to poor visibility on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Shortly after, a bus travelling from Panipat to Mathura failed to spot the wreck and rammed into the trucks. Around a dozen passengers were injured and were rushed to the hospital. Police arrived at the scene to manage the pile-up and clear the expressway, as reported by NDTV.

6 Vehicles Crashed On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

In another incident near Firozabad, six vehicles crashed after a pick-up truck broke down on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The stalled vehicle was not visible to approaching cars, resulting in a chain-reaction collision near Nasirpur. Several injured individuals were taken to Saifai Medical College. Eyewitnesses described the situation as chaotic, with one stating, “We couldn’t see anything, and our car crashed into another before more vehicles piled up.” SUVs and other vehicles suffered major damage in the accident.

According to the report, a truck rear-ended a bike, killing the rider on National Highway 34 in Bulandshahr. The deceased, Mansharam, was a resident of Mainpuri. Police have detained the truck driver. Meanwhile, in Badaun, a school teacher named Santosh Singh lost his life when an unidentified vehicle struck his bike while he was en route to work. Ten others in the area sustained injuries in similar crashes caused by smog-induced low visibility.

Health Emergency In Delhi & Surrounding Regions

The worsening smog conditions are part of a broader health emergency across North India, including Delhi and the National Capital Region. Air quality has plummeted to the ‘severe plus’ category, blanketing cities in toxic smog and reducing visibility to dangerous levels. Residents are reporting symptoms such as sore throats, headaches and difficulty breathing. Local authorities have advised people to remain indoors to mitigate health risks.