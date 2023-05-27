UP: 15-year-old girl falls to death from school building in Ayodhya; chilling CCTV footage surfaces |

UP: In a tragic incident at Sunbeam School in Mau Shiwala of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, a student named Ananya Srivastava lost her life under suspicious circumstances on Friday morning. The young girl, a resident of Usru and a tenth-grade student, visited the school during summer vacation to meet with the principal. However, the meeting took a devastating turn, resulting in Ananya suffering serious injuries that eventually led to her death.

CCTV footage raises concerns

A CCTV footage obtained from the school reveals the shocking moment when Ananya fell from the roof of the school building. Her injuries were severe, affecting her head, legs, and waist. The circumstances surrounding the fall remain unclear, leaving many questions unanswered.

Victim's family suspects foul play

Ananya's grieving family, upon learning about the incident, began to harbour suspicions. Although initial reports suggested that Ananya fell from a swing, her relatives find it difficult to accept this explanation, considering the extent and nature of her injuries, her family suspects foul play, reported Jagran.

The police promptly responded to the situation, arriving at the school to conduct an investigation. They examined the CCTV footage in an attempt to shed light on the events leading to Ananya's tragic fall. However, the police have not disclosed any findings or information related to the ongoing investigation.

School staff's response and statements

Following the discovery of Ananya's injuries, the school staff acted swiftly. They immediately rushed her to a nearby private hospital for urgent medical attention. Simultaneously, they notified Ananya's family about the unfortunate incident.

Brijesh Yadav, the manager of Sunbeam School, expressed his sorrow over the incident, stating that Ananya had come to meet the principal and was found injured.