UP: 12 Students Trapped In Lucknow's Coaching Institute Lift Rescued After An Hour-Long Effort (WATCH)

UP fire department also reached to help in the rescue ops to free students trapped in a lift in Lucknow's coaching class | ANI

In yet another incident involving a coaching institute, this time in Lucknow's Hazratganj, 12 students got trapped inside the lift of a coaching center on Monday evening. All the students who were trapped in the lift are aged between 19 and 21 years. As soon as news spread of the students trapped in the lift, police and fire department officials rushed to the spot. The students were rescued after an hour long effort, said Fire Department official. Video of the students stuck in the lift and getting rescued was shared on Twitter.

Watch the video of the students rescued after they were trapped in a lift of the coaching institute at the New Janpath complex located near Ashok Marg in Narhi in Hazratganj, Lucknow.

The rescued students were first made to sit in government '100 number' vehicle. The students trapped in the lift looked shocked and numbed. There was quite a crowd at the rescue operations site as word spread that students were trapped in the lift. All the students later returned back to their homes," said authorities.

Aparna Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Police, was quoted saying by news agency ANI, "The capacity of the lift is reported to be 6-7 persons. The lift got stuck midway due to overloading. Upon hearing the screams for help, a technician was alerted and repaired the lift to avoid further panic," the DCP added.

Only recently, on June 15, students of a coaching center in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar had a narrow escape after fire broke out in the center. The students had to jump and climb down the walls with the help of a wire to save themselves. Later investigations revealed that the coaching center was not fire complaint. Action was taken against the coaching center operators as they were held before getting released on bail.