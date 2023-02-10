UP: 11-yr-old boy attacks, kills minor on DJ floor with ketchup bottle at wedding in Bareilly | Representative pic

Bareilly: An 11-year-old boy attacked and killed another minor of the same age with a glass ketchup bottle while dancing to DJ songs at a wedding function, police confirmed on Friday.

As per a PTI report, an argument had reportedly broken out between the two boys in Ratnanadpur village on Thursday night, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Chaurasia said.

Boy succumbed to injury at hospital

The relatives took the injured boy to hospital, but he died during treatment, the SSP said, adding that a hunt has been launched for the accused who fled the scene soon after the incident.

The police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and police are searching for the accused, the SSP added.

(with PTI inputs)

