'Unwarranted Speculations': Former Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan Clarifies Over Amit Shah's 'Tough Talk' Video

Home Minister Amit Shah and Former Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan on the stage during Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony on June 12 | X

Former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday (June 13) took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and tried to clear the "unwarranted speculations" after a video went viral apparently showing Home Minister Amit Shah talking to her in an aggressive manner on the stage during the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday (June 12). Several netizens claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah spoke angrily to Tamilisai Soundararajan for the latter's comments on Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai after the party's dismal performance in Tamil Nadu.

Now, Tamilisai Soundararajan cleared the air regarding the video and posted on X, "Yesterday as I met our Honorable Home Minister Sri @AmitShah ji in AP for the first time after the 2024 Elections he called me to ask about post poll followup and the challenges faced.. As i was eloborating,due to paucity of time with utmost concern he adviced to carry out the political and constituency work intensively which was reassuring. This is to clarify all unwarranted speculations around."

Watch the video which led to the speculations that Home Minister Amit Shah gave tough talk to the former Telangana governor.

Kerala Congress also posted the video with the caption: "BJP's culture and attitude towards women. Anyone with some self-respect will give it back to him and quit, @DrTamilisai4BJP. Being a qualified doctor and a former governor, you don't have to take such insults, that too from a history sheeter!"

Reports claimed that former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had recently supported the comments made by AIADMK leader S P Velumani that had the BJP fought the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu along with the AIADMK, the parties could have prevented the DMK from sweeping the elections.

There were also reports of rift between Tamilisai Soundararajan, who resigned from the post of Telangana Governor earlier this year to contest from Chennai South parliamentary constituency, albeit unsuccessfully and BJP President Annamalai.