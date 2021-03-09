'Unwarranted discussion': India summons British envoy over UK Parliament debate on Indian farm laws

India has summoned British High Commissioner on "unwarranted discussion" in the British Parliament on agricultural reforms in India. The Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday that Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla summoned the British High Commissioner and "conveyed strong opposition to the unwarranted and tendentious discussion on agricultural reforms in India in the British Parliament".

"Foreign Secretary made clear that this represented a gross interference in the politics of another democratic country. He advised that British MPs should refrain from practising vote bank politics by misrepresenting events, especially in relation to another fellow democracy," the statement said.

The row over discussion in the British parliament has erupted when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to visit New Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited for G7 in the UK.

Earlier, the Indian mission in the United Kingdom issued a strong statement calling the UK Westminster discussion on press freedom and farmers' stir as "one-sided and based on false assertions".

The High Commission of India asserted that the question of lack of press freedom in India does not arise as the foreign media, including the British media, here have witnessed the events under discussion first-hand.