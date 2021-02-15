'Unprecedented attack on democracy': Arvind Kejriwal, Priyanka Chaturvedi, others condemn arrest of activist over Greta 'toolkit'

Thunberg, a teen climate activist, had shared the "toolkit" to lend her support to the farmers' agitation against the three farm reform laws. In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

The Cyber Cell unit of the Delhi Police had on February 4 lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India". The case against unnamed persons have been registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

Later, the Delhi Police asked Google and some social media giants to provide information about email ids, URLs and certain social media accounts related to the creators of a "toolkit".

Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account, and one Uniform Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police asked for details from the respective platforms.

The toolkit has been cited by some critics as a "proof" of her conspiracy to fuel protests in India.

Ravi was picked up from her house for questioning and later arrested, a senior police officer said, adding that this was the first arrest in connection with the "toolkit case".

A graduate in Bachelor of Business Administration from a private college in Bengaluru, Ravi is also one of the founding members of a group named 'Fridays For Future India', police said.