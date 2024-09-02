Unnao Shocker: Health Official Dies By Drowning In Ganga River; Divers Demanded ₹10,000 To Rescue Him, Claim Friends

Aditya Vardhan Singh, Deputy Director of the UP Health Department, died by drowning in the Ganga River on Saturday after being swept away by strong currents while bathing at Nanamau Ghat in Bilhaur, Unnao.

According to reports, when Aditya's friends sought help from local divers, they refused to rescue him and demanded Rs 10,000 for saving him.

Singh, who was bathing in the river with his friends, ventured into deep waters to get a photo clicked by his friend, as per reports.

According to the police, Singh wanted to be captured while posing as offering 'arghya' to the sun god. Although he knew how to swim, he got trapped in a strong current.

One of Aditya's friends, who was present at the scene, alleged that they requested local divers to rescue him, but they demanded Rs 10,000. By the time the money was digitally transferred to one of the divers' accounts, Aditya had already been swept away.

A search operation has been launched to locate Singh's body. A team of SDRF, police, and private divers are involved in the search operation.

Regarding the claims that the divers demanded money to save Singh, the police stated that the divers said they only asked for money to fuel their steamer. The police have said they will further investigate the allegation made by Singh's friend.