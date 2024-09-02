 Unnao Shocker: Health Official Dies By Drowning In Ganga River; Divers Demanded ₹10,000 To Rescue Him, Claim Friends
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUnnao Shocker: Health Official Dies By Drowning In Ganga River; Divers Demanded ₹10,000 To Rescue Him, Claim Friends

Unnao Shocker: Health Official Dies By Drowning In Ganga River; Divers Demanded ₹10,000 To Rescue Him, Claim Friends

By the time the money was digitally transferred to one of the divers' accounts, Aditya had already been swept away.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
article-image

Aditya Vardhan Singh, Deputy Director of the UP Health Department, died by drowning in the Ganga River on Saturday after being swept away by strong currents while bathing at Nanamau Ghat in Bilhaur, Unnao.

According to reports, when Aditya's friends sought help from local divers, they refused to rescue him and demanded Rs 10,000 for saving him.

Singh, who was bathing in the river with his friends, ventured into deep waters to get a photo clicked by his friend, as per reports.

According to the police, Singh wanted to be captured while posing as offering 'arghya' to the sun god. Although he knew how to swim, he got trapped in a strong current.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video Of Pakistani Airline Pilot Cleaning Windscreen Leaves Netizens In Splits
Viral Video Of Pakistani Airline Pilot Cleaning Windscreen Leaves Netizens In Splits
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's Call Amid Mysterious Disappearance Leaves Anu, Anuj & Shahs Worried
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's Call Amid Mysterious Disappearance Leaves Anu, Anuj & Shahs Worried
Maruti Suzuki August 2024 Sales: 1.81 Lakh Cars Sold, 4% Decline from Last Year
Maruti Suzuki August 2024 Sales: 1.81 Lakh Cars Sold, 4% Decline from Last Year
PMI Index: India's Manufacturing Output Falls To 3 Month Low Of 57.5 In August
PMI Index: India's Manufacturing Output Falls To 3 Month Low Of 57.5 In August

One of Aditya's friends, who was present at the scene, alleged that they requested local divers to rescue him, but they demanded Rs 10,000. By the time the money was digitally transferred to one of the divers' accounts, Aditya had already been swept away.

Read Also
'How Dare You Question My Character?': Video Shows Woman Thrashing Man With Slipper Inside Unnao...
article-image

A search operation has been launched to locate Singh's body. A team of SDRF, police, and private divers are involved in the search operation.

Regarding the claims that the divers demanded money to save Singh, the police stated that the divers said they only asked for money to fuel their steamer. The police have said they will further investigate the allegation made by Singh's friend.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Excise Policy 'Scam': SC Grants Bail To Ex-AAP Functionary Vijay Nair In PMLA Case

Excise Policy 'Scam': SC Grants Bail To Ex-AAP Functionary Vijay Nair In PMLA Case

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Bats For 'Equal Work, Equal Pay' As He Raises DTC Workers' Plight;...

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Bats For 'Equal Work, Equal Pay' As He Raises DTC Workers' Plight;...

UP Tragedy: 2-Year-Old Girl Dies, 4 Others Injured After House Collapses In Mathura; Visuals Surface

UP Tragedy: 2-Year-Old Girl Dies, 4 Others Injured After House Collapses In Mathura; Visuals Surface

'Main Bekasoor Hoon': AAP's Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED After 6 Hours Of Grilling (VIDEO)

'Main Bekasoor Hoon': AAP's Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED After 6 Hours Of Grilling (VIDEO)

BJP Pounces On Congress After It Expels Woman Leader Who Alleged 'Casting Couch' In Party

BJP Pounces On Congress After It Expels Woman Leader Who Alleged 'Casting Couch' In Party