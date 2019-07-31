Unnao rape victim's family had written to CJI Ranjan Gogoi about threat on July 12

New Delhi: Family members of the Unnao rape victim, in a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on July 12 had stated that the kin of accused threatened them to settle case otherwise they would be implicated in false cases.

The victim's mother, sister and aunt alleged they were being constantly threatened by the men of the accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

They sought action against the kin of accused and lodged a case against them for threatening them. "Accused Shashi Singh's son Naveen Singh, Kuldeep's brother Manoj Singh and Kunnu Mishra along with two others visited the victim's house on July 7," the letter read.

The victim's family stated in the letter they told them that they had bribed the judge and secured the bail for Shashi Singh and Kuldeep Singh.