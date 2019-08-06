Unnao rape survivor shifted to AIIMS, green corridor provided in Lucknow, Delhi

New Delhi: The Unnao rape survivor, who was critically injured in a road accident on July 28 in which two of her aunts were killed and lawyer injured, was on Monday brought here from Lucknow and admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, on the Supreme Court's order.

While authorities in AIIMS, along with Delhi Police, had beefed up security at the trauma centre, the traffic police arranged a 'green corridor' from the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 1 to the AIIMS trauma centre for her fast and safe passage. "The injured patient was flown from Lucknow to be admitted in AIIMS trauma care. On the advice of the doctors of AIIMS, the journey of the ambulance carrying the injured person was facilitated by providing free passage. The ambulance left T-1 airport at 9 p.m. and reached AIIMS at 9.18 p.m.," a Delhi Police official said.

According to officials, the route, from the airport to AIIMS, was the terminal's steel gate, Thimmaya Marg, Parade Road, Gurugram-Dhaula Kuan loop, the Ring Road, the Moti Bagh flyover, the Hyatt flyover, under the Raj nagar flyover, right turn onto the Jhandu Singh Marg, and left turn to enter through the AIIMS emergency gate. CRPF and Delhi Police personnel had reached the AIIMS trauma centre hours before the woman's arrival to make security arrangements and the public was asked to vacate the space near its entrance. Every ten minutes, PCR vans patrolled the passage that was to be used by the ambulance carrying the rape survivor.

As the ambulance neared the trauma centre, the CRPF personnel were alerted and the AIIMS' private security guards made sure that no one was in the ambulance's way. The rape survivor, who was being treated at Lucknow's King George Medical University was air-lifted to Delhi, on the Supreme Court's order after her doctors, on Saturday, described her condition as "critical but stable". The doctors also said she had contracted pneumonia.

On Monday, the family's lawyer, D Ramakrishna Reddy told an apex court bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose that the rape survivor's mother wanted her daughter to be shifted to AIIMS. Earlier on Monday, doctors at the King George's Medical University said the her condition was "improving" and that the process of taking her off the ventilator had begun. An air ambulance had been sent to Lucknow to bring her and the police there had also created a nearly 15-kilometre-long 'green corridor' to transport her from the hospital to the airport.

The woman has accused then BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her at his residence in 2017. He was recently expelled from the party after the Supreme Court took up the case, and ordered that the trial be shifted to Delhi.

By Rohan Agarwal/IANS