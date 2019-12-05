Unnao rape survivor brought to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi

A rape survivor, who sustained critical injuries after she was allegedly set ablaze in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, was on Thursday brought to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi for medical treatment.

The ambulance carrying Unnao rape survivor covered a distance of 13 km from the Indira Gandhi International airport to Safdarjung Hospital in 18 minutes.

"We have set up a dedicated ICU under the observation of Dr Shalab Kumar - Head of Burn and Plastic Surgery at Safdarjung hospital," hospital medical superintendent Dr Sunil Gupta had said adding that all the preparations for her treatments have been made.