Unnao rape case: Initial post mortem report suggests death due to poison

Lucknow: Initial post mortem report of the two minor dalit girls, who died under mysterious circumstances in Unnao, suggested death due to some poisonous substance.

A panel of three doctors conducted the post mortem on Thursday. They told the police that some poisonous substance was found in their body and it may be the cause of the death. Doctors said samples and viscera have been sent to the lab to ascertain the type of poison.

Taking serious note of the mysterious death of two minor dalit girls in Unnao, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives for free treatment of the third girl, identified as Roshni (17). The state government will bear all her medical expenses.

The third girl has been admitted at Regency Hospital in Kanpur. The Chief Minister has also directed the DGP H.C. Awasthi to submit a detailed report about the incident, which may rock the budget session on Friday.