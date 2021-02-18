Unnao rape case: Initial post mortem report suggests death due to poison

Lucknow: Initial post mortem report of the two minor dalit girls, who died under mysterious circumstances in Unnao, suggested death due to some poisonous substance.
A panel of three doctors conducted the post mortem on Thursday. They told the police that some poisonous substance was found in their body and it may be the cause of the death. Doctors said samples and viscera have been sent to the lab to ascertain the type of poison.
Taking serious note of the mysterious death of two minor dalit girls in Unnao, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives for free treatment of the third girl, identified as Roshni (17). The state government will bear all her medical expenses.
The third girl has been admitted at Regency Hospital in Kanpur. The Chief Minister has also directed the DGP H.C. Awasthi to submit a detailed report about the incident, which may rock the budget session on Friday.
Heavy police force has been deployed in Baburaha Village under Asoha Police Station when Samajwadi Party supporters held demonstrations and sat on a dharna along with villagers. Police have put up barriers and denied entry to anyone in the village, including media persons.
The BSP Chief Mayawati has demanded a high-level inquiry into the death of two dalit girls. A campaign is on social media to save the life of the third girl battling for life in the hospital. Several Social activists have asked the UP government to provide air ambulance for better treatment in Delhi.
Meanwhile, a CFL team also visited the spot where the three girls were found lying unconscious. The experts recreated the crime scene and took samples of the soil etc. Unnao Police too questioned several villagers but are still groping in dark about the death of two dalit girls, identified as Komal and Kajal.