Unnao rape case: CBI records survivor's statement at AIIMS

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday recorded the statement of the Unnao rape survivor at AIIMS, where she is undergoing treatment after being seriously injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh, sources said. The CBI is investigating the accident involving the Unnao rape survivor.

On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the girl, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While her aunts succumbed to their injuries, the victim and her lawyer were injured and are currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS in the national capital.

Earlier, a Delhi court had ordered the framing of charges against expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is the accused in the rape case. The lawmaker had allegedly raped the girl, a minor at that time, at his residence in Unnao in 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.

Another case was registered against Sengar in connection with the accident in Raebareli. The expelled BJP MLA is presently lodged at Tihar Jail in the national capital.