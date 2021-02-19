Unnao deaths: UP Police crack mysterious death of two Dalit sisters, two nabbed

Lucknow: In less than 48 hours, the Unnao Police unraveled the mystery behind the death of two minor Dalit girls.

The police have arrested two youth, identified as Vinay and Raju, in connection with the poisoning of three minor Dalit girls, two of them died, in Baburaha village in Unnao district.

One of the arrested youth is a minor.

The third one Roshini is battling for life in Regency Hospital.

The police claimed that the two were having a one-sided love-affair with girls. They had mixed a strong pesticide in snacks and offered them to eat. They had plans to sexually assault them once they were unconscious but ran away when they saw white foam oozing out of their mouth.

More details awaited.

