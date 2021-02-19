Unnao deaths: Cremation of two girls to be held today amid heavy security

Replying to a question on the cremation, Superintendent of Police, Unnao, Anand Kulkarni told PTI: "The cremation will be held on Friday morning. Our work is to maintain law and order. There is no pressure from us."

Heavy security has been deployed in the village to avoid any untoward event.

The police, on Thursday night, registered a case of murder in connection with the deaths of the two teenage girls, even as a post-mortem revealed no injury marks. The FIR is against unnamed persons.

Apart from Section 302 (murder), the FIR also lists Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code, related to causing disappearance of evidence. The case mentioning the two sections was lodged on the basis of the family's complaint.

A third girl, who is on ventilator support at a Kanpur hospital, is being treated for suspected poisoning.

The three girls, aged 16, 15, and 14, were found in a field in Unnao's Asoha area by the family members after they did not return till late on Wednesday night. The girls had gone to collect fodder for the cattle.

While two were declared brought dead at the hospital, the third is in a critical condition undergoing treatment at the Kanpur hospital.

(With inputs from agencies)