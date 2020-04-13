Unlocking the lockdown: Areas may be divided into red, orange and green zones

New Delhi: Even as the nation remains in a state of limbo, the government at Centre has decided to come out of hibernation. Most Joint secretaries and others holding senior positions will be driving to their places of work on Monday (April 13). So will one third of the subordinate staff, who will work on a rotational basis.

However, those living in vulnerable hotspots or containment zones will remain cooped up indoors at their residence. Since public transport is not operational, those who have personal conveyance will take priority over others.

Whether they will be allowed to poll car rides is another matter as social distancing is the new normal in workplace. To enable the country to come out of quarantine, it has been decided to divide the country into red, orange and green zones, depending on the incidence of Covid-19 in these areas.

Red zone -- where sizeable number of cases have been detected or areas which were declared hotspots -- will stay in a stay of deep freeze; as against this, some restricted services will be allowed in the green zone -- where there have been no Covid-19 cases.

In the orange zones — where only a few cases were detected in the past with no increase in the number since then — minimal activity will be allowed.

Farm operations are another priority area and wheat procurement will be facilitated. Online education comes next, so that the students can be in control of their lives again. Depending on the success of the pilot scheme, small shop/vendors will be allowed to come out of the closet. Next in line could be small businesses.