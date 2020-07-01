Unlock challenge for UP anti-CAA activists

Lucknow

The Lucknow administration has started attaching properties of activists who were accused of vandalising public property during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December last year. On Tuesday, two shops in the old city area were attached to begin with.

The process to attach the properties had begun early this year but soon after the national lockdown the Allahabad High Court had on March 20 ordered the Yogi government to not evict anyone from their properties in the challenging times.

"Notices were served to 54 persons for recovery of damages. Of them, two properties in Hasanganj locality have been attached. More action will follow soon ," district official Shambhu Sharan Singh told the media on Wednesday.

Singh said the attachments were done under the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private property ordinance-2020.

The protests against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) witnessed a violence in the city on December 19.

The administration had sent recovery notices worth about Rs 1.55 crores to over 50 people for the damages allegedly done by them during the protests. This included Congress leader Sadaf Jafar, retired IPS SR Darapuri and activist Mohammad Shoaib.