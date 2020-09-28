Unlock 5.0: Here's what we can expect from Centre's new guidelines

The current phase of COVID-19 lockdown relaxations is set to end on September 30 and Unlock 5.0 will begin from October 1.

In the Unlock 4.0 which began on September 1, the central government gave several relaxations like the resumption of metro services for the first time since late March, and partial reopening of schools for classes 9-12.

Although the Centre has not announced any guideline for Unlock 5.0 yet, it is expected that many new relaxations will be given in the next phase of unlock.

What fresh relaxations can one expect in October?

Schools and colleges:

In the 4th phase of unlock, several schools and colleges partially reopened from September 21 for students from class 9-12. This was permitted on a voluntary basis. In this phase also, primary classes are not likely to resume.

However, as universities and colleges have already started conducting their admission tests, the new academic year may begin virtually via online classes.