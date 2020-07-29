Unlock 3: Night curfew ends, gyms to reopen from Aug 5 - Here's what's allowed and not allowed

On Wednesday, the Home Ministry issued new set of guidelines for Unlock 3.0.

In a major development, gyms and yoga institutes outside containment zones will be allowed to function from August 5 while schools, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, bars, etc will still remain shut.

Check out the guidelines here;

1. Activities permitted during Unlock 3 period outside the Containment Zones

In areas outside the Containment Zones, all activities will be permitted, except the following:

(i) Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till 31st August, 2020. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

(ii) Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be attested to function from 5 August 2020 for which, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

(iii) International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

(iv) Metro Rail.

(v) Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

Dates for re-starting the above activities may be decided separately and necessary SOPs shall be issued for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19.

2. Independence day functions

Independence day functions at National, State, District, Sub-Division, Municipal and Panchayat levels and 'At Home' functions, wherever held, will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols e.g. wearing of masks. In this regard instructions issued vide MHA letter no 2/5/2020-Public dated 21.07.2020 shall be followed.

3. National Directives for COVID-19 Management

National Directives for COVID- 19 Management, as specified in Annexure I, shall continue to be followed throughout the country'.

4. Lockdown limited to Containment Zones

(i) Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in the Containment Zones till 31. August, 2020.

(ii) Containment Zones will be demarcated by the District authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of MoHFW with the objective of effectively breaking the chain of transmission. These Containment Zones will be notified on the websites by the respective District Collectors and by the States/ UTs and information will be shared with MOHFW.

(iii) In the Containment Zones, only essential activities will be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services. In the Containment Zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required. Guidelines of MoHFW shall be effectively implemented for the above purpose.

(iv) Activities in the Containment Zones shall be monitored strictly by the State/ UT authorities, and the guidelines relating to containment measures in these zones shall be strictly implemented.

(v) States/ UTs may also identify Buffer Zones outside the Containment Zones, where new cases are more likely to occur. Within the buffer zones, restrictions as considered necessary may be put in place by the District authorities.

5. States/ UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the Containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary.

However, there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

6. Movement of persons with SOPs

Movement by passenger trains and Shramik special trains; domestic passenger air travel; movement of Indian Nationals stranded outside the country and of specified persons to travel abroad; evacuation of foreign nationals; and sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per SOPs issued.

7. Protection of vulnerable persons

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.

8. Use of Aarogya Set

(i) Aarogya Setu enables early identification of potential risk of infection, and thus acts as a shield for individuals and the community.