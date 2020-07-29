Unlock 3: Gyms can reopen, not theaters

The Union Ministry of Home on Wednesday night notified guidelines for Unlock 3.0, which will be in force for the whole of August, in which night curfew will end but metro rail, schools, colleges and cinemas will remain shut. However, gyms and yoga institutes will be allowed to open from August 5, subject to the Standard Operating Procedure to be issued by the Health Ministry.

There will be, however, strict enforcement of lockdown in Containment Zones till August 31, the guidelines said while extending the process of phased re-opening of activities, on the basis of the feedback from States and UTs and extensive consultations with the central ministries.The states and UTs are empowered to decide the activities outside the containment zones, may prohibit activities or impose restrictions, if deemed necessary. However, there shall be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods.The containment zones will be notified on the websites of the respective district collectors and by the states/UTs, with information shared with the Health Ministry.

Activities in these zones will be monitored strictly while the health ministry will ensure proper delineation of the containment zones and implementation of the containment measures.Independence Day functions in Delhi and across the country will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols.

The notification says the dates for opening up of the banned activities will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation. These activities are metro rail, cinema halls, entertainment parks, bars, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls as also gatherings and other large congregations.