Unlock 1.0: Monday morning witnesses traffic entering New Delhi after border opens up

A week after completely sealing off borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Delhi CM on Monday reopened borders with its neighbouring states of UP and Harayana.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that all restaurants, malls, and places of worship to open in the capital from Monday, 8th of June.

He also said that the Delhi border, which was sealed last week, will be open for inter-state movement from Monday.

While addressing citizens via video-conferencing, Delhi CM said, "All restaurants, malls, and places of worship to open in the national capital from tomorrow."

However, he did not open hotels and banquet halls in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)